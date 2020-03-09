|
DAVIS, (Wallace) Bruce April 16, 1929 - March 6, 2020 Died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 90. He will be forever missed by his devoted wife, June, his loving daughters Brenda, Barb (Mario), Jen (Clay) and his grandchildren Dylan, Tyson, Kirsten, Clayson and Matthew. Survived by siblings Elmer, Bert and Mabel; predeceased by siblings Hudson and Lily, and his beloved dog, Jack. Bruce was born in Moreton's Harbour, NL in April of 1929. He carried the spirit of The Rock with him throughout his life. He will be remembered for his love of family and dogs, his loyalty to the Jays and the Leafs, and his appreciation of the beauty of the natural environment, especially the grandeur of the celestial night skies. Thank you to the staff and volunteers of Dorothy Ley Hospice, especially Dr. Nadia Salvo. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to Dorothy Ley Hospice. Messages of condolence may be left at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020