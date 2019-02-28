DuMARESQ, Bruce It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce announce his passing on February 26, 2019. Born in Toronto on June 19, 1931. Married to Marjorie for 65 happy years. Loving father of David and Kathy, father-in-law to Debbie and Craig and exceptional grandfather to Jacob (Rachel) and Evan. Fond brother of Audrey. Bruce was a kind and generous man who was guided by strong principles. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Islington and Kipling Aves.), on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. As per the family wishes please no flowers. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce DuMARESQ.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019