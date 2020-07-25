1/
BRUCE EDGAR SUMMERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRUCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUMMERS, BRUCE EDGAR Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home in Georgetown. Bruce, in his 79th year, beloved husband of the late Martha Summers. Dear brother-in-law of Pamela and her husband Roy McAlpine. Bruce will be fondly remembered by his nephews, Peter Summers (Tess Greenwood), Brian Summers, Matthew McAlpine, Benjamin McAlpine and by his grand-nieces and nephews, Nicole (Kevin Hall), Emily Ford Summers, Branden Summers and their children, Braden and Kayla Groat, Damian, Dominic and Arya Blackmore, and Rachel and Nate Hall. Bruce will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank all of the PSWs, nurses and staff who cared for Bruce with care and compassion. A private memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Acclaim Health are greatly appreciated. To livestream the memorial service or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved