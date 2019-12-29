ARCHER, BRUCE EDWARD "BUZZ" November 15, 1934 - December 26, 2019 Suddenly at home on December 26, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. Proud Alumnus of Riverdale Collegiate and the University of Toronto. (B.A., M.A.). Bruce taught in Toronto, Lesotho and Swaziland. He served on the Ontario Teachers Federation for many years. He was an avid reader and writer, sports fan, raconteur and card player; enjoying bridge and poker games with his friends for more than sixty years. His intelligence and wonderful sense of humour will be missed by all. Beloved husband of the late Peggy. Loving father of Morgan, Jennifer and Jill. Grandfather of Alice, Hugh, Fiona, Jens and Eleanor. Predeceased by sister Ann. Survived by brother Peter. At Bruce's request, a private family service will be held on December 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be greatly appreciated. Condolences and donations may be found online at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 29, 2019