COX, BRUCE FRANCIS On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Bruce Francis Cox, died with his wife Una O'Reilly at his side. Born in Etobicoke on April 14, 1958, Bruce was predeceased by his father Jack Cox, mother Lilian (Brush) and his brother Roy. He is survived by Una, his sister Jennifer Cox, brother John (Mary O'Connell), sister-in-law Joyce Cox and his nieces and nephews. Bruce created an infectiously fun environment with work and everyday life. Everyone who knew Bruce has memories of his jokes, stories and antics that lit up any room he was in. Bruce was determined to make a difference. At 13, Bruce took the subway to Toronto City Hall to protest the Amchitka nuclear testing. As a teenager, he worked with Youth Group Etobicoke, a high school group that made headlines for uncovering illegal chemical dumping in Mimico Creek. Bruce embodied an attitude and spirit that gave those around him the confidence to dream big. He encouraged risk-taking and inspired belief that we could change the world. Bruce started his career in the NDP in municipal politics in 1985, moving to provincial and federal politics. He served as the Provincial Secretary in Nova Scotia and Ontario. He managed Jack Layton's campaign for leader and headed up Jack's first federal campaign. In 2004, he was hired as the Executive Director at Greenpeace Canada, where he worked for 10 years. A devoted naturalist, Bruce spent his last summer campaigning against the unregulated cormorant hunt. Bruce made a difference. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to Ontario Nature https://ontarionature.org/give

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
