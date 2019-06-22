FRASER, BRUCE H. 1949 - 2019 Suddenly on January 12, 2019, at his home in Toronto, ON (Scarborough). Beloved son of Hildegarde and Wilbert Fraser and cherished friend of Dianne Rose Bushnell. Sadly missed by his closest cousins, James Hester of Kingston, ON, Ian McFarlane of Kingston, ON, Dr. Keith McFarlane of Ottawa, Dr. Brian McFarlane of Pugwash, NS and Lillian Moir of Montreal, PQ and also by many of the "Fraser" family in the Kincardine area and lifelong friends, the Phipps family of Elliott Lake, ON. Bruce was a highly educated professional with 2 MBA's and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He was a very active day trader in the stock market and in the past operated as many as 3 Christmas tree lots in Toronto. While not an avid sports activist he did enjoy cross country skiing and boating and spending time on Lake Huron and the Rideau Lakes. A memorial Service for family will be held at the Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Home - Township Chapel in Kingston on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019