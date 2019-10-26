RISEBROUGH, BRUCE HAMILL Peacefully passed away at home, on Friday, October 18, 2019. Bruce Risebrough of Mt. Albert and formerly of Markham, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Isabel (nee Wiley). Loving dad of late Donald, late John (Vickie) and Karen (Brian) Westlake. Proud grandpa of Matthew (Kendle), Carley (Jason), Sarah (Sam), Travis (Jenn) and Dylan. Cherished great-grandpa of Charlotte, William and Brooke. Private family arrangements will be held. In Bruce's memory, donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019