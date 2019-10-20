Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE HAMILTON WALL. View Sign Obituary

WALL, BRUCE HAMILTON In his recent words, "he had a good run". For 72 years (5 in Winnipeg, the rest in Toronto), he brought happiness to his family and friends and made a great contribution to society, in part by donating blood 315 times, before he had to stop due to his medication. He had a good heart, was trusting, helpful and was totally content with his life, which is a true measure of success. He was optimistic and generous and always saw the good side of people. Bruce loved politics, movies, documentaries on UFOs, aliens and mysteries in general. He was ready to meet his maker and for what lies ahead, although he was unsure what that is. He leaves behind his sister-in-law Jo-Ann, who was married to his late brother Denny and several close friends, including John, Glen, Marianne, Art and Ed. Bruce was positive about life, despite medical challenges and is an inspiration to all of us. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Contributions to the Diabetes Canada are welcome. A Celebration of Life service will be held October 25th from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Family Room at the Humber Valley Terrace Long Term Care Home, 95 Humber College Blvd., Rexdale, M9V 5B5, 416-746-7466 (on the same campus as Etobicoke General Hospital). We are grateful to the wonderful staff at HVT for the care, friendship and respect they provided Bruce. He made the world a better place.

