FARRINGTON, DR. BRUCE HOLTON Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife Dorte Farrington, his children Lisa and James and grandson Quintin. Bruce was born in Toronto on January 17, 1948 and lived in Port Credit until going to study medicine at the University of Toronto. He met his wife Dorte while studying and they were married in 1972. He worked as a doctor with a general practice in Scarborough and as an Emergency Room Physician at Scarborough General Hospital. He was a loving husband and father who was exceedingly generous to his family and friends. He will be remembered as a man who loved his work, loved to travel the world with his wife, enjoyed the nature of Algonquin Park with his family and for his passion at gazing and the stars and wonders of the cosmos. There will be a celebration of life service on Sunday, November 17th at 3 p.m. at Forest Brook Community Church in Ajax. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region or to the Scarborough Health Network.

