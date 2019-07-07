Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE HUNTLEY. View Sign Obituary

HUNTLEY, BRUCE 1932- 2019 It is with great sorrow that the family of Bruce Nicholas Huntley announces his passing on Friday, June 28, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife Faye and his son Warren. He leaves behind his daughter Leslie (John) and his grandchildren Mercedes (Aidan) and Connor, daughter-in-law Tracey Croft and grandchildren Austin and Shelby. Bruce lived his life to the fullest. He was a founding member of Craigleith Ski Club and past president, as well as instructor, who loved to promote the sport and loved his heliskiing trips with family and friends. Bruce was also a long standing member of Bayview Country Club serving for two terms as past president, and enjoyed golfing almost every day both at Bayview and the Loxahatchee Club in Jupiter, Florida. Bruce was an accomplished self-made real estate entrepreneur with an incredible work ethic, well respected by those he came in contact with. He left his mark on the world and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name to his favourite charities would be greatly appreciated; The Shriners Children's Hospital in Montreal and The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019

