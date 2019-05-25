HYLAND, BRUCE June 7, 1926 - May 22, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health in his 93rd year. Loving husband of Margaret for 63 years. Caring father to Jacqui (Ron), Douglas (Elizabeth), and Michael (Cecilia). Grandfather to Jamie (Jennifer), CJ (Nicole), John (Jessica), Kelly (Justin), Hunter, Cynthia (Mike), Stephen, Taylor, and Makenna and great-grandfather to Gavin, Blake, Harper, Milo, Jagger, and Colton. Bruce and Margaret together coached National, World and Olympic champions in Figure Skating and are members of the Canadian Figure Skating Hall of Fame. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Details will be announced and condolences may be left on www.dixongarland.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Skate Canada Athlete Fund at https://skatecanada.ca/donate/ways-to-give/.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019