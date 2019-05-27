BAIN, BRUCE KINGSMILL Peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Bernice (nee Windsor). Loving father of Ian (Christine) and Catherine. Grandfather of Matthew and Ryan. The family wishes to thank all of their supportive friends, neighbours and church family as well as Dr. Rajesan, Dr. Cherry, Dr. Colwill, Dr. Erdeljin and the exceptional palliative care team that took care of him at home. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd., on Tuesday, May 28th from 5-9 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 29th at St. David's Presbyterian Church, 1300 Danforth Rd. at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St. David's Memorial Fund or .
Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019