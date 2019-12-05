BRUCE LEVI GOLDSTEIN

Obituary

GOLDSTEIN, BRUCE LEVI Suddenly at the age of 70, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Bruce Goldstein, beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Laura. Dear brother of Howard and his wife Wendy and brother-in-law of Richard (Jacqueline) and Edward (Linda). He will be dearly missed by all. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill. Interment to follow at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to https://www.canadiandachshund rescue.com/donate
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019
