MONICK, Bruce It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Monick announces his sudden passing, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in Toronto, to George and Mary Monick, Bruce is survived by his mother Mary, brother Dennis and nieces Leacia and Jodi. Bruce graduated from the University of Toronto in 1990 and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Education from Brock University. He taught at a number of schools in the GTA until 1999, at which time he took a position at Northern Secondary School, where he remained until his retirement in 2015. Bruce was an exceptional athlete, an avid sportsman and was particularly fond of fly fishing. He was a kind and gentle man who made a difference in the lives of many that he met. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and professional colleagues. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St., North York, ON, on Sunday, December 15th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the . Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019