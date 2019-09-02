Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE MURRAY MACPHAIL. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 Service 3:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 Obituary

With Murray's passing at 87 years of age on August 30, 2019, a bright light in this world has gone out. Murray was born on September 13, 1931, in Toronto, to the late Donald and Vera MacPhail. He was the brother of Ruth, Donna (Jock) and Doug (Evelyn). Devoted and beloved husband of Stephanie (Norton) for 50 years. Kind and loving father to Cindy and Gary (Kristin). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jack and Stephanie Miller and Sadie and Ewan MacPhail. Murray was raised in Uxbridge, ON, and left the small community to pursue bigger things in the city of Toronto. He worked tirelessly and became President of Meadows Freight Forwarding Company. He was passionate about his career and the relationships he developed during that 42 year time. Aside from his commitment to his work, he will be above all remembered for the family man he was, and his complete love of life and love for those who were lucky enough to share it with him. He approached everything with a sense of humour and never missed an opportunity to experience every moment or travel to a new destination. We know that each of us is a better person for the love and support that Murray gave us. Family and friends are invited to share memories of Murray with the family at a visitation to be held at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of Q.E.W), on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2-3 p.m. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. Donations to the charity of your choice or the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca

