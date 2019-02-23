Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE OWEN DOWNIE. View Sign

DOWNIE, BRUCE OWEN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the age of 63. After a courageous battle with cancer, he died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his devoted family. He will be forever cherished and missed by his beloved wife, Maureen. Bruce was the proud and loving father of sons, Matthew and Ryan; thankful for daughter-in-law Heather, and the adoring grandfather of Owen, who gave him such joy. Bruce, the son of the late Thomas Downie and Gladys Doreen Beck, was born in Montreal on September 30, 1955. Predeceased by his sister, Jan (Ken Brown), Bruce will be lovingly missed by his sister, Barb Gilbert (Bryan) and his brother, Gord (Sandie) and their children; and by his sister-in-law, Sheila and her daughters, Andrea (Ken) and Laura (Matt), and their children, who had a very special place in his heart. Bruce will be fondly remembered for his steadfast devotion to his family. His family and friends will miss his boisterous and contagious laughter, his sense of humour and his optimistic spirit. Always ready with a big hug, a sparkle in his eye and a sincere, infectious smile, his kind, gentle spirit will be lovingly missed. A Celebration of Bruce's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family would suggest a donation to Kensington Hospice.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019

