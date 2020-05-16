PAISLEY, BRUCE Peacefully passed away at Mackenzie Place, Newmarket, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Bruce Paisley of Mt. Albert, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Ramona (nee Smalley). Loving dad of Ruth-Anne (Ernie) Harrison, Greg (Cindy) Paisley, Glen (Helena) Paisley and predeceased by David Paisley (Lin (Brian) Halstead). Bruce will also be lovingly remembered by his 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Albert Cemetery followed by a celebration of Bruce's life at a later date. In Bruce's memory, donations may be made to the Mount Albert United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.