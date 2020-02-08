|
BOUGHTON, BRUCE REED May 26, 1951 - January 29, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Bruce Reed Boughton, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in his 69th year. Survived by his longtime partner Doris Cadeau. Loving father to Jennifer Hierholzer (Jurgen), Julie Osipenko (Darcy), Janna McCoppen (Rob), Kim Boughton (Justin) and Kevin Boughton (Paula). Cherished grandfather of Jack, Rachel, Cameron, Erik, Dylan, William, Thomas and Jimmy. Bruce will be dearly missed by his brother Al Boughton (Wendy) and his nieces, Stacey and Sarah. Employee of Elcan Optical Technologies for 40 years. Bruce will be remembered for his sense of humour, quick wit and silly banter. Cremation has taken place. At Bruce's request, there will be no service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020