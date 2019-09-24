Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE REGINALD CARROLL. View Sign Obituary

CARROLL, BRUCE REGINALD July 27, 1928 - September 22, 2019 An amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully, at Toronto Grace Health Centre on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marion Jean Carroll (nee Vaughan), his seven children: Debra, Janet, Nancy (Steven), Elizabeth (Donald), Heather, Jeffrey (Angela) and Andrea (Alan), and 16 grandchildren: James, Allison, Elyssa, Vanessa (Frank), Matthew, Leah, Emma, Hannah, Joshua, Theo, Ryan, Andrew, Gregory, Nicole, Erica and Johnny and great-grandchild, Bodhi; his sister Jean, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Bruce and Mary, brother Freddie, sisters Ruth, Betty and Dorothy, and son-in-law, Scott. He was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, where he excelled at hockey as a goalie. He started as a surveyor's assistant, became a pioneering cable splicer and worked his way to senior management at the Maritime Telephone and Telegraph Company (now Bell Aliant). He was passionate about serving his community as a volunteer firefighter, hockey coach, church warden, President of the Yarmouth Telephone Pioneers and President of the Bridgewater Kiwanis Club. In his retirement, he started Senior Wheels, to provide much needed transportation to seniors in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia and worked with Mother Theresa in Kalighat, the home for the dying in Calcutta, India. He loved coin collecting, gardening, fishing, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. He moved, with his wife Marion, from Nova Scotia to Toronto in 2006. He missed Nova Scotia, but loved his life in Toronto, being close to his children and grandchildren and spending winters in Naples, Florida. He was a hardworking, generous man his whole life, giving love right up until his final breath. We loved him deeply and know that he loved all of us. Thank you to Lita, Dr. Baker and to the caring nurses and doctors at Toronto Grace Health Centre. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Church-on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, on Wednesday, September 25th, at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to Toronto Grace Health Centre Palliative Care Unit, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice.



