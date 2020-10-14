SMITH, BRUCE RICHARD August 27, 1943 - October 9, 2020 Peacefully, and surrounded by his family, Bruce Richard Smith, 77, of Wroxeter, Ontario, went home to meet his maker on October 9, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband and best friend to Georgette (née Legendre) of 49 years. Loving and devoted dad to Michelle (Aaron), Bruce and Phil (Trudy). Proud papa to Spencer, Melina, Destiny, Tanesha, Sianna, Samantha, Jaymi and Baily. Brother-in-law to Michelle Turgeon, and Edward (Louise) Legendre. Son-in-law to Aurore Legendre. Lovingly remembered by his lifelong buddies David "Joe" Smith and his wife Nancy, Gordon Mayne, special niece Sharon and her husband Dave and many extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, David and Doris (née Speare) Smith; siblings Donelda, John, Jean and Donald; father-in-law Roland Legendre; sister-in-law Rollande Foote; and brothers-in-law Lionel Legendre and Victor Turgeon. Bruce was born to parents David and Doris on August 27, 1943, in Scarborough, Ontario. As a young man, he worked as an outrider at Woodbine Racetrack and many other horseracing venues throughout North America. That's where his love for the sport of horseracing began. Later in life, he found his true calling as a funeral director and served with excellence until his retirement. He was a Proud Member of the Masonic Fraternity, Lodge #723 and a Shriner. Family and friends will remember him for his love of poetry, quick wit, mischievous grin, and his ability to captivate an audience with one of his many sayings and stories from days past. Special thank you to Dr. Mark Moores and the nursing staff at Wingham District Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. The family has entrusted private arrangements to McBurney Funeral Home, Wingham. As an expression of sympathy, the family has requested memorial donations to The Women's Centre Grey-Bruce. To share online condolences, please visit mcburneyfuneralhome.com