MOORE, Bruce Scott August 15, 1944 - October 26, 2019 The world has lost a truly wonderful man. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Moore. Bruce was born in Toronto, attended Derry West Village Public School, Streetsville Secondary School and Ryerson University. From 1977, Bruce lived in Vancouver, where he established Moore Sales Co. Ltd., a steel importing company. Bruce is survived by his chosen son, Randy Bernard (Karen), his beloved grandsons, Antaeus and Milano, sister, Marlene Robinson (Richard), brother, Neil Moore (Marilyn), nieces: Jennie Czata (Mike) and Richelle Lewzey (Dave), nephews: Joe Moore (Julianna) and Ryan Robinson (Colleen) and adoring grand-nieces and grand-nephews: Gavin, Nate, Lauren, Ethan, James, Addison and Keegan. Bruce will also be remembered and greatly missed by his dear and loyal friends Dwaine Odinson, John Lee and family, Derek Spibey, Daniel Lee, Greg Niles, and Bruce's many close business associates and golf buddies. Bruce fought his battle with cancer courageously, with dignity and without complaint. Online photos, condolences and memories of Bruce may be shared with the family at [email protected] Donations, in Bruce's name, will be welcomed at North Shore Hospice or Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019

