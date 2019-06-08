LEHMAN, BRUCE STANLEY November 16, 1931 - May 31, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Bruce Stanley Lehman. At 87 years of age, Bruce died peacefully at Newmarket Health Centre, on May 31, 2019, after a lengthy journey with Alzheimer's disease. Bruce was predeceased by Joan Craig Lehman, his son Jeffery, his brothers Jack and Alvin and parents Wesley and Arvilla. Loving father to Daniel and his wife Pat, Julie and her husband John and Dianne and her husband David. Caring Granddad to Benjamin, Emma, Rebekah, Samantha, Jessica, Madeline and Sophia and 4 great-grandsons. Bruce was a good friend and brother-in-law to Rowena and the entire Craig family and will be missed and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He was a faithful friend to Eileen and everyone who knew him always appreciated his wit and gentle manner. Growing up in Claremont, raising a family in Ashburn, working in Whitby and retiring in Oshawa, Bruce gave generously of his time and good nature and was well respected in all of his communities. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Pickering Village, (Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. as well as on Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 2 p.m. Interment at Claremont Union Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Ashburn Community Centre. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019