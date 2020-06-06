MASTIN, BRUCE TRUEFITT Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Joan Pezzack. Loving father of Jonathan, David, Daniel, Timothy (Samantha), Peter (Louise), Nathan, Leah (Pier), Anna (David). Loving papa of 17 grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Paul (the late Sally) and he will be missed by his sister Elizabeth (Ellery) Hollingsworth. Bruce lived his whole life with exceptional energy, enthusiasm and faith. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.