BRUCE TRUEFITT MASTIN
MASTIN, BRUCE TRUEFITT Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Joan Pezzack. Loving father of Jonathan, David, Daniel, Timothy (Samantha), Peter (Louise), Nathan, Leah (Pier), Anna (David). Loving papa of 17 grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Paul (the late Sally) and he will be missed by his sister Elizabeth (Ellery) Hollingsworth. Bruce lived his whole life with exceptional energy, enthusiasm and faith. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
1 entry
May 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa MARSHALL
