STEEN, BRUCE WARREN It is with profound sadness that the family of Bruce announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 52. Bruce was predeceased by his parents Brian and Marilyn and will be forever loved and remembered by his partner and best friend Don, his sister Jennifer (Glenn) Kho, his Aunt Diane, his nieces Emily and Jillian and his many cousins. Bruce will also be missed by his many friends and colleagues. Bruce loved to travel the world and throughout his tenure with the Canadian Embassy and High Commission he was able to live in some of the most amazing places throughout the globe; most recently, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. He was a charismatic leader and diplomat. Bruce had a zest for life with a great sense of humour and always lived life to its fullest. He made friends wherever he went and was rarely seen without a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Ottawa.



