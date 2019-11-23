RAINS, BRUCE WILLIAM Passed away peacefully in his 88th year at Scarborough General Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit on November 16, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Alice in 2012. Loving father to Donna (Tom King), Debbie, Connie (Garry Murphy), Cindy and Jackie (Clayton Rhodes). Grandfather to Stephanie, Samantha, Katie and Rick, Trevor (Cassie), Nicole, Natalie (John), Curtis, Calvin and Paige and six great-grandchildren. Bruce will be dearly missed by his brother Allan, his sisters and extended family and friends. Bruce was a 60-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793. We would like to thank the doctors and the nursing staff at the Palliative Care unit for the wonderful care they provided. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 2:30 p.m. at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto (between Warden and Pharmacy). Private burial to take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019