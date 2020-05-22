BRUNA ANNA COLLINI
COLLINI, BRUNA ANNA Feburary 1, 1973 - May 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Bruna Anna Collini on Monday, May 18, 2020. She leaves behind her mother Lucia, sister Paola, nephew Lucas, nieces Julia and Daniella, family and friends. Bruna was a special person who had great impact on all those she met. Bruna had a passion and love for her work at Community Living - Jesse Manson location, it gave her much purpose and joy to be with her friends and staff at the program. Her presence will be greatly missed by all those she encountered over her 47 years, her family has found some comfort in knowing she left her mark on the world and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Community Living Toronto. These donations will be designated to the program at Manson, that Bruna loved and attended. Donations can be made online at www.cltoronto.ca or by calling 647-588-9465.


Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
