FRANCESCUTTO, BRUNA A longtime resident of Toronto, died the morning of Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Harold and Grace Baker Centre. Bom in 1934, in Savorgnano, Pordenone, Italy, to Maria and Francesco "cechi" Brovedani, Bruna grew up alongside her four sisters, Rina, Giovanna, Angela and Petronilla and her brother, Renato. In her late teens, Bruna naturally took to working in a nursing home caring for patients in her home town. In 1955, Bruna met Aldo Francescutto. On February 1, 1958 she married Aldo in Savorngano, San Vito al Tagliamento. That same year Bruna and Aldo arrived in Canada. For the next fifty-five years, Bruna had worked as a domestic and helped nourish her family's growth. By the mid-1970s, Bruna became a Canadian citizen. Bruna was a person of strong faith, extremely gentle-hearted, highly sympathetic, loved the company of others and always honored her loved ones on their birthday. She had a wonderful smile that often lit up a room. She is survived by her husband, Aldo, her sons, Robert and Edy, her daughters-in-law, Miriam and Erin, and grandchildren, Oliver and Spencer; all of whom brought her much joy in her later years. Visitation will be held at DEMARCO FUNERAL HOMLE "Keele Chapel", 3725 Keele St. (between Sheppard and Finch Avenue, 416-636-7027), on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 in DeMarco Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery, 7241 Jane St. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

