DeJULIO, Bruna Mercedes (nee FURLANO) November 7, 1929 - March 13, 2019 Bruna left us in her 90th year. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Nicholas Joseph, her parents Paolina Ziraldo and Gino Furlano, brothers Renzo and Ercole, great-grandson Nathan and son-in-law Dennis. Loving mother of Mary Risavy, Nick and Gia (Antonacci), Mark and Lisa (Lonergan). Devoted Nonna to Stephen (Laura), Michael (Katie), Carolyn (Scott), Angela (Michael), Victor (Meagan), Jacob (Sarah), Jenna (Mark), Annalisa and Bisnonna to Abigail. Sister-in-law to Sylvia Furlano. Aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews and dear friend to many, especially Ariella and Nives. Bruna was a strong, independent and giving woman. She left her home in Fagagna, Udine, Italy, at the age of 21, to find a better life. She arrived in Canada, alone and speaking no English, but within days she started working in the garment district on Spadina. Soon after, she met Nick and they were married on her 24th birthday. Together they built a successful life, working hard and raising their three children, proudly ensuring their children received the education they were both denied. She worked tirelessly to ensure Nick had the time to grow his business, Century Tile, with his brother, Danny. Bruna was a talented seamstress and cook. She loved to knit, embroider and smock. Sunday lunches with her family was her favourite activity. The family would like to thank the staff at Kipling Acres for their excellent care and compassion. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington), on Sunday, March 17th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., on Monday, March 18th at 12 noon. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mississauga. Online condolences welcome at www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel

4933 Dundas Street West

Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6

