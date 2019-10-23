Di CLEMENTE, Bruno Passed away peacefully at Newmarket Health Centre, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved Husband of Bice for over 67 years. Loving Father to Joyce and Peter. Beloved Nonno to Leana (Tony Esposito), Dominic and Nicholas. Great-Grandfather to Alexa Esposito, Brother of Vonda and Teresa in Italy and several siblings that predeceased him in Italy. Bruno was an avid gardener and was proud of the vegetables he grew right up to this past summer. The family would like to recognize the loving care provided to Bruno by the staff at Newmarket Health Centre. Friends may pay their respects at the Taylor Funeral Home (524 Davis Drive, Newmarket), on Thursday, October 24, 2019 between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Bruno will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of York Region.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019