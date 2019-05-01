SANTOLIN, BRUNO ROBERT Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 79. Devoted husband of Gabriella for 57 wonderful years. Proud father of Gary (Anna) and Paul. Cherished Nonno of Victoria, Vanessa, Breanna, Isis, Aristotle and Layla. Loving brother of Gianna and Larry. Bruno will be sadly missed by his many family, friends and neighbours. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A mass at St. David's Church, 2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., Maple, will be held on Friday, May 3rd, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com "Forever loved, always remembered"
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019