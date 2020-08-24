1/1
BRUNO SANTIA
SANTIA, BRUNO It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bruno Santia. Predeceased by his father, Fiorino, Bruno is survived by his spouse, Carol Ann, sons Steven and Randal (Ariane) and daughter Daniela (Shane). As well, mourning his loss are his mother, Costantina and his sister Rose (Nick). Bruno will be lovingly remembered by his Godson, Lucas, nieces, Alexandra (Isobel), Ashley (Peter) and Samantha. Precious grandaughter, Lennon will miss her Nonno immensely. Extended family and those friends, who were considered as family will never forget Bruno, who shared himself and his gifts generously. Music was his passion and he seized every opportunity to play, whether it be with a band, a choir, in his own company or especially accompanying Daniela. He loved his music and frequently wrote and recorded songs for the special people in his life. Bruno leaves us with so many beautiful memories. We will treasure them forever. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: www.musicounts.ca Respecting the current situation and pandemic building restrictions, a Service will be held for invited guests only. At this time, we ask that you kindly join our family via live stream by clicking on the following link on Wednesday, August 26th at 10:55 a.m. http://www.distantlink.com/dlm77.html Password: Arbor1

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2020.
