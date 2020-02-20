|
SUPPA, BRUNO With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Bruno Suppa on February 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his beloved wife Matilde (August 19, 2013). Cherished father of Elisa (Kostas), Adriana, Stefania (Federico). Proud nonno of Georgios, Matteo and Mia. Forever remembered by his brothers Domenic (Rose), Frank (Jane), and Piero (Jennifer). A dedicated family man with a commitment to community and volunteerism – someone who loved travel, his hometown and a good card game. Visitations will take place at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Friday from 1-3, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.) on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to COSTI: www.costi.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2020