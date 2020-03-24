Home

VETTESE, BRUNO February 9, 1944 - March 21, 2020 Bruno passed away in the early morning on the 21st, at North York General Hospital, at the age of 76. Born in Cassino, Italy, Bruno immigrated to Toronto with his family in 1958. A loving husband to Franca, his wife of 54 years, they were inseparable until the end. He was thoroughly devoted to and adored by his grandchildren Maxwell and Emerson. In his final days, nothing brought him greater joy than having them by his side. He will also be sorely missed by his son, Philip, daughter-in-law, Cynamin and daughter, Lorraine. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to SickKids Foundation. Online condolences may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2020
