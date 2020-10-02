BRYAN MARSH

MARSH, BRYAN Passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Mackenzie Health at the age of 80. His death was quick and peaceful and caused by a pulmonary embolism. Bryan came to Canada from Northern Ireland when he was 15. His family settled in Guelph, Ontario. Bryan always took a keen interest in sports both as a participant and spectator. In high school, he was active in track and field and in 1958 he was the Ontario Junior 2 Mile Champion. Bryan had a long, successful career as a teacher for the York Region District School Board and found time and energy to pursue his interests in golf, curling, and most of all, cooking. He is survived by his wife Susan Steckel, daughter Heather Wolfe, son-in-law Michael Wolfe, granddaughters Amy and Zoe, sister Barbara Bertrand, and brother-in-law Bob Bertrand. A celebration of life will be planned when the COVID pandemic has subsided. If desired, donations may be made to Curling Canada Foundation or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store