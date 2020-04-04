|
|
PYPER, BRYAN MAURICE August 4, 1943 - March 22, 2020 It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Bryan Maurice Pyper on Sunday, March 22, 2020 while on vacation in Portugal. Beloved and devoted husband of Mavis Pyper (nee McConnell) for 54 years, he is survived by his daughter Alyson (Peter), sons Andrew (Jenny) and Richard (Meredith) and grandchildren Quinlyn, Mary, Benjamin, Annabel, Kaitlyn, Mason and Anderson, Also sister Dianne (Swindon, England), brother Desmond (Jersey, Channel Islands) and extended family and friends in Northern Ireland. Immigrating to Canada from Northern Ireland in 1971 with Mavis and Richard, he worked hard and built a new life in a new country. After retiring from Met Life he was actively involved in the Leaside community and was very proud to be part of the Masonic Lodge. He was always there to support his fellow brothers and the causes they supported. Bryan was a valued member of Leaside United Church and could often be found manning the BBQ at the Awesome Sale. Bryan was a true giver and was always there to help anyone that needed it. He never hesitated to say "yes" when asked for a favor. He had the warmest handshake and always gave his time unconditionally to his friends, family, community, masonic lodge and all those that knew him. He was deeply loved by his grandchildren and was always spoiling them with love and life experiences that they will never forget. He found joy from watching them grow and loved to see their smiles and excitement when he would make a family announcement. They always knew to check Grandad's pockets for Smarties or Starburst candies when he came for a visit. Bryan will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his love of cooking Sunday night dinner for his growing family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020