NUNN, BRYAN It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bryan on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Trillium Hospital in Mississauga. Loving husband of the late Vivianne. Caring father of Michelle (Glen) and John. Proud grandfather of Emma, Jack and Max. Cherished brother of Christine (Roger). Friends will be received for visitation at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville), on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. with service to follow in the Glen Oaks Chapel at 4:00 p.m. If desired, donations to the in Bryan's memory would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019