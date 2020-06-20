CLAXTON, BRYAN WILLIAM EARL June 14, 1959 - March 16, 2020 Born and died in London, England. Predeceased by his parents, Cynthia Claxton (nee Amory) and Earl Claxton, members of the Windrush generation who migrated to London from St. Kitts and Nevis in 1955, then to Canada in 1965. Survived by his sisters Jackie (Mitchell) and Hazel (Jude); brothers Colin (Shauna), Dug and Greg as well as his aunt and second mother, Shirley Jeffers (nee Amory). Also by nieces Keshia and Brooke and nephews Matthew, Jonathan and Maxwell, as well as numerous cousins, aunts and his Uncle Oriel. Bryan attended high school in Mississauga where he played championship football and basketball before moving to Montreal to attend Concordia University. There, he began his lifelong love affair with the study of history, especially Black history. Moving back to London in 1996, Bryan developed his interest in history through various independent academic pursuits including at the University of London. He learned the city like the back of his hand, acting as a highly knowledgeable tour guide to visiting friends and family. In London, Bryan nurtured his deep love of music and the arts, encouraging young writers to pursue their dreams. He was also known for his sartorial elegance and encyclopedic memory for people, places and events. Numbers and dates were very important to Bryan: used by him to calculate connections between people and places, and to highlight special milestones. In a January 1, 2020 message, Bryan noted that: "For me, this New Year's Day means I can now say my life has spanned eight decades, though I'm 'only' 60…" A video tribute to Bryan can be found at bit.ly/bryanclaxton A funeral will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Kim, Floyd and Lynn. Bryan will be greatly missed by family and friends in Canada, the UK, the USA and the Caribbean.



