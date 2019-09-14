GRANNUM, BRYAN WILTON It is with great sadness, that the family of Bryan Wilton Grannum, announce that he passed away peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 72. Bryan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Caswell (Cassie) Grannum, his daughter, Nadia Campbell (nee Grannum), his son-in-law Courtenay and his grandchildren Cassius and Nia. Bryan will also be fondly remembered by his surviving sisters, Margaret, Yvonne (Bill), Sybil, Eugene (Dudley), Joyce (George), Pearline and Urla. He has many nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss him dearly. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., West Hill, ON M1E 2S2. A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11 a.m., at Rosewood Church of Nazarene, 657 Milner Ave., Scarborough, ON M1B 2K4. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019