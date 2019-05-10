NEWDICK, BRYANT EDWARD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bryant Newdick at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital on May 7, 2019. We thank the hospital staff for their care and compassion. Born on May 1, 1951 in Toronto, ON, he was the son of the late Sydney and Kathleen, beloved father of Elizabeth and son-in-law Mark, remembered by siblings Karen, Lorne, Kevin, Kathy and Marion and predeceased by his brothers Roy and Dennis. His kindness, intelligence and energy were boundless and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Honouring Bryant's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Those wishing may make a donation to the Chalmers Hospital Foundation in Bryant's name. Online condolences may be made at www.mcadamsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 10, 2019