BRETHET, BRYON Passed peacefully, at the Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Foley). Loving father of Owen (Martina) and his mother Ann. Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn. Dear step-father of Drew and his son Andrew, Sheilagh (Shawn) and their son Chase, Theresa (Pete) and Ruby (Kirk). Brother of Ross (Marg), Jean, and the late Jack (Carol). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Guests will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley Street., Barrie, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 47 Owen Street, Barrie, on November 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow inside the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association, the AFTD, VON Canada Simcoe County Branch or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019