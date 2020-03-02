|
|
LAWRENCE, BRYON A loyal true friend, a wonderful Dad and Papa and a precious devoted husband has left us. On Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:20 a.m., Bryon Lawrence passed away after a sudden illness. The pain in our hearts is unsurmountable. He leaves behind his wife Terry, daughters Mandy (Amanda), Kelly and Shannon and beautiful young grandchildren that he loved and adored: Ava, Milena and Alex. Family will accept guests for visitation at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village, Ajax, 905-428-8488) on Thursday, March 5th, from 6-9 p.m. and on Friday, March 6th from 12-2 p.m. Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A Celebration of Life and a toast to a great man, will be held at the McEachnie Family Centre immediately following the service. If desired, donations can be made in Bryon's name to Hospital for Sick Children and Grandview Kids in honour of his grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2020