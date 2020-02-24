Home

BUD DeBRUGE


1934 - 2020
BUD DeBRUGE Obituary
DeBRUGE, BUD February 22, 1934 - February 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care on Friday, February 21, 2020, in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Mary Helen. Loving father of Wendy, Chuck and late daughter Cheryl. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Joseph, Jenifer, John and William. Missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and extended family. Survived by his brother Lloyd. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St., Parry Sound). If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence, please visit torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
