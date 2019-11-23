GILBERT, Burton (BUD) Doane Peacefully, surrounded by family, Bud passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 91. He will be sadly missed by his 4 children, Jo Anne (Steve Martin), Kim (Phil Calverley), Dean Gilbert, Julie (John Belgue) and his son-in-law Shane Hitchcock. He was predeceased by his beloved wife June, daughters, Nancy (Goodhead) and Martha (Hitchcock). His 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren will truly miss their Poppa. They are: Leah Bell (Ben), Angela Neller (Mike), Shawn Stephenson, Shallyn Goodhead (Robert), Jaimee Bowers (Scott), Carlie Goodhead (David), Kate Belgue, Graydon Belgue, Gavin Hitchcock, Samantha Hitchcock, Brady Bell, McKinley Neller and Brighton Neller. Bud will be sadly missed by his only surviving brother Gary Gilbert, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The staff and residence at his home will certainly miss the "Mayor of Hollandview". A celebration of Bud's wonderful and treasured life will be held at Trinity Anglican (Aurora United Church) on November 29th. Visitation at 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Margaret Bahen Hospice (https://www.myhospice.ca/) or Sleeping Children Around the World (http://scaw.org/) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home, Newmarket Chapel (905-898-2100). Online condolences can be posted at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019