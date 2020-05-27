C. ALDENE (DENE) MALOTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALOTT, C. ALDENE (DENE) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of C. Aldene (Dene) Malott on May 25, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by husband John Malott and loving mother of Chris Plummer (Ric Camazzola) and Kelly MacDonald (Bill). Sadly missed by grandchildren: Lyndsi, Ryan and Abby. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Please sign our guestbook at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved