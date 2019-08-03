Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. JAMES BURRY. View Sign Obituary

BURRY, C. JAMES Burry, C. James, of Toronto, Ontario, age 88, passed away suddenly at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on July 25, 2019. Devoted husband of Winifrede Rogers Burry for 61 years. Proud father of Guy (Liz Lundell), Donald and John and "Grandpa" to Kate and Owen, Alex (Melinda Choy) and Emma-Lee. Predeceased by much-loved sister Joan Brown and dear sister-in-law Marianne Rogers. He will be missed by sister-in-law Gay Rogers, extended family and many friends. Jamie was born in Toronto, Ontario, son of James A. S. and Dorothy (Fox) Burry. Jim was in the class of '53 at the Royal Military College, Kingston (#3021) where he earned the nickname "Burro" for his tenacity. He graduated from Civil Engineering at the University of Toronto and then completed a Master of Science degree at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Jim was a recognized expert in the field of water purification and waste water management. He worked as a consulting engineer at James F. MacLaren Associates as part of the team that designed Canada's first metropolitan-scale sewage treatment plant – the Humber Wastewater Treatment System in Toronto, opened in 1960. Jim later consulted on projects with Gore & Storrie before he became a professor at Ryerson University from 1967 to 1991 – where he was one of the first to provide coursework on computer. He was President of the American Water Works Association and recipient of the Water Environment Federation's Bedell Award. Jim was also a director on the board of St. Marys Cement Company. Jamie's favourite pastimes were working on the computer, painting military miniatures, genealogy, reading, listening to music, watching anything gridiron and college hoops, driving machinery at Midloch Farm in his penny loafers and taking many memorable family trips to Florida, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island, as well as Christmases at the Muskoka cottage that he and Win purchased in 1987. A reception to celebrate his life will take place at The York Club, 135 St. George St., Toronto, ON, on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taylor Statten Camping Bursary Fund (

