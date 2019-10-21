STEPHEN, C. OWEN Past Master Mississauga Masonic Lodge 524 Peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Credit Valley Hospital, Owen beloved husband of the late Dorothy for seventy two years. Loving father of Carol (Ben), Paul (Linda) and Drew (Kimberley). Cherished grandfather of Julie (Brad), Michael (Erin), Andrew (Alexis), David and great-grandfather of Grace, Holden and Anna. Predeceased by brother Ray and dear uncle of David (Jackie). Dearly remembered by Jean (Rory). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Sleeping Children Around The World would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 21, 2019