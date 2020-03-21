|
SULLIVAN, CA, CPA, TERRENCE GARFIELD December 28, 1933 - March 7, 2020 With a broken heart and great sorrow, I announce the passing of my dear Father. Leaving us in the early morning peacefully. Father struggled with vascular dementia this past 5 years. He lived his life with great dignity after losing his dear wife Isabelle in 2014. Terrence leaves behind his devoted and loving son Gregory many family members and friends. Having lost his mother at a very early age, he was a successful human being having a beautiful heart! Father lived his life with honesty, integrity and love, he was a gentleman. Born in Toronto, he put himself through school to become a Chartered Accountant working for Revenue Canada. Up to the end of his life, his mathematical skills were amazing! Father liked to golf, loved reading books and was interested in war history. An extremely intelligent person, a beautiful diligent husband and a very devoted father, he will be sadly missed. Thank you to all of the staff at Cooksville Care Centre for your love and support during these difficult times. Thank you to the staff at Trillium Mississauga Hospital for your amazing compassion. A special thank you to Gunars Imaks for the numerous drives and continuing support. At Terrence's request, cremation has taken place and at a later date he will be interred with his Isabelle. Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice. Messages of Condolence are welcomed at: [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020