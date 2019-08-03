BEAMISH, CALVIN GWILLIAM Calvin "Cal" G. Beamish, 76, of Moncton, NB, passed away peacefully, at The Moncton Hospital on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Toronto, ON, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Gwilliam) Beamish. Cal was a member of the Senior Men's Exerball Softball Team, an avid vegetable gardener and enjoyed travelling. Cal will be sadly missed by his wife of 29 years, Brenda of Moncton; sister-in-law, Nancy Ford; brothers-in-law, Paul Charbonneau (Donna) and Mark Charbonneau (Renee); several nieces, nephews and extended family. He is also survived by son, Daniel and grandson, Max. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey and brother, Jimmy. At Cal's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements in care of Fergusons Funeral Home, 1657 Mountain Road, Moncton (506-858-1995). In memory of Cal, donations to a memorial of the donor's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences for the family may be shared on Fergusons Funeral Home Facebook page or at fergusonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019