SPENCE, Cameron Blair Died suddenly in Toronto, Ontario, on May 22, 2020, at the age of 31. He will be loved and missed by his parents, David and Trudy, his siblings, Courtney, Graham and Trevor, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cameron loved to explore other cultures and had a natural affinity for languages. He would come home from Paris or Mexico with a head full of food ideas. He was a masterful home chef. He was always listening to podcasts and had a voracious appetite for knowledge. A private gathering has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Cameron would never pass a Salvation Army Santa or a person living on the street without giving them something, be it food or money. In lieu of flowers, please perform acts of kindness and gratitude in Cameron's memory. It was Cameron's habit throughout his very short life. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Spence family may be shared at Thompsonfh-Aurora.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.